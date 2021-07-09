Effect.AI (EFX) Trading 27.3% Higher Over Last Week

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $61,694.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00273665 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00037431 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

