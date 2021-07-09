eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 91.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,921 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Barclays boosted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Shares of EHTH opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.83. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $120.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

