Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Element Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 358,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 1,831,794 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Element Solutions by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,163,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after buying an additional 296,512 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

ESI stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

