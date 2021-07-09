Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.07

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and traded as low as $29.40. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 2,521 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $378.04 million, a PE ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

