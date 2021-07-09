EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of EML Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

EMCHF stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. EML Payments has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

