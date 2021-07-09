Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “
Shares of ENTA opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
