Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Shares of ENTA opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

