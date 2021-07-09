Endeavor Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,543 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,171% compared to the typical volume of 751 call options.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 23.25 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

