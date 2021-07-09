Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDVMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

