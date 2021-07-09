Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 780,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 465,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after buying an additional 3,598,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enerplus by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 1,390,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 1,120,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.71 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.22.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

