Ensign Energy Services (ESI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI) in the last few weeks:

6/30/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.40 to C$2.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.30 to C$1.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$1.40. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.40. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.40. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.66. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$346.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.67.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

