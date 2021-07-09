Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $143.15 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

