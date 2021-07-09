Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $559,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Newmont by 9.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 525,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after buying an additional 45,872 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Newmont by 109.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1.1% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 89,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,819,344 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.