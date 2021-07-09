Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $636,000 Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

