Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $526,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,759,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $145.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

