Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $662,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.