Equitable Trust Co. Grows Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after buying an additional 97,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UniFirst by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $216.90 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.96.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

