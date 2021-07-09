Equitable Trust Co. Invests $471,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

