Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 81 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

NYSE BA opened at $236.77 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

