Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,930.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,217,558. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $270.76 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

