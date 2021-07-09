Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $470.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

