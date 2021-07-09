Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alstom SA’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alstom in a research report issued on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alstom’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ALSMY opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

