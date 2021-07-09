EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

ESLOY opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

