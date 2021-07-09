Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $287,371.54 and $16,567.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,176.21 or 0.06479474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00150614 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,893,760 coins and its circulating supply is 183,864,347 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

