Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $663,195.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

