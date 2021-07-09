Evedo (EVED) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $2.25 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Evedo has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.36 or 0.00888318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

