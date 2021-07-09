Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 2.2%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $136.57 and last traded at $136.57. 808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 469,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $1,615,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Everbridge by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Everbridge by 858.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

