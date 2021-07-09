Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.11.

EVRI stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 3.11. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Everi will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

