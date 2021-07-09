Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €37.37 ($43.96) and last traded at €37.31 ($43.89). Approximately 302,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.84 ($43.34).

Several research firms have recently commented on EVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 139.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

