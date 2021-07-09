Exchange Income’s (EIF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.65.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$39.95 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$25.35 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.45.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

