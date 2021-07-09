Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.78

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 3486510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

