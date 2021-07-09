eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,200.00.

eXp World stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.06 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

