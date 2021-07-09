eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

EXPI stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 162.17 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,527,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,800 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

