F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $498,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.