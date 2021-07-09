Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 6.7% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $157,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.25. 443,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $990.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

