Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.7% of Governors Lane LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.66. 555,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

