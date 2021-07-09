Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $89,102.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $345.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $980.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

