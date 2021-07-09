Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

FICO stock opened at $515.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

