Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.44.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $515.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.30. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

