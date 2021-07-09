FansTime (FTI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $155,500.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $769,928.64 and $155,500.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

