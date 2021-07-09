Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs Sells 4,999 Shares of Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,194.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FMAO stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $239.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

