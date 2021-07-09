FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 114.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 129,270 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FARO shares. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 115.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

