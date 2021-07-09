FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $47.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of FBK opened at $35.86 on Thursday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

