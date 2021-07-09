Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,436 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ISEE opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.67. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

