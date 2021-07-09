Federated Hermes Inc. Has $32,000 Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 424.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after buying an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163,618 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 654,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $29.83 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

