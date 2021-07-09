Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 94.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Team were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 332.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 558,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 429,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 1,073.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 420,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,052,000 after buying an additional 410,885 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,124,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 259,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Team alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TISI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.