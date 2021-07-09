Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 140,336 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,326,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,194 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.