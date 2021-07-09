Feellike 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,293.72 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00118797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,865.88 or 1.00075806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00948723 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

