Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $143.15 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.