FIL Ltd Has $1.24 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 427,750.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

NYSE MAA opened at $177.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $177.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

