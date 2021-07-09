FIL Ltd Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 580.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.74 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

